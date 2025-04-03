‘Pakistan heading in right direction under PM’s leadership’

LAHORE: Former president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and prominent business leader Muhammad Ali Mian has lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his proactive approach in attracting investments and strengthening Pakistan’s diplomatic ties by engaging with global leaders during the occasion of Eid.

In his statement, Muhammad Ali Mian emphasised that Pakistan is heading in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He highlighted that the prime minister’s economic policies are geared toward fostering a more conducive business environment, ensuring facilities for both local and foreign investors, and encouraging trade expansion—initiatives that will yield positive results for the country’s economy.

He further remarked that the prime minister’s consistent communication with global leaders is reinforcing Pakistan’s foreign policy and improving its global standing. His discussions with international counterparts on Eid demonstrate Pakistan’s strong commitment to enhancing its diplomatic and economic relationships worldwide.

Muhammad Ali Mian stressed that overcoming Pakistan’s economic hurdles requires close collaboration between the government and the private sector. He called upon the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and other trade bodies to work in tandem with the government in formulating strategies that facilitate economic growth and benefit the business community.

Expressing his optimism, he stated that with the prime minister’s dynamic leadership, Pakistan will continue to progress economically and further solidify its international economic presence. Muhammad Ali Mian also urged the business community to extend their full support to the government’s initiatives and actively contribute to the nation’s economic stability.

Concluding his remarks, he conveyed his best wishes for the continued success of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed confidence that his dedication and vision would steer Pakistan toward sustainable economic prosperity.

