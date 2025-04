Nawaz, CM Maryam offer fateha at elders’ graves

LAHORE: President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, along with other family members, offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Jati Umra.

Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the graves of their elders.

They offered Fateha at the graves of Mian Muhammad Sharif, wife of Mian Muhammad Sharif, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, and Abbas Sharif and prayed for forgiveness and elevation of ranks of the departed souls.

Flowers were also placed on the graves of Mian Muhammad Sharif, his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and Abbas Sharif. Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also attended Mehfil-e- Milad Sharif gathering.

