MQM condemns amended building regulations

KARACHI: The central committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) has strongly condemned the amended building regulations by the Sindh Building Control Authority, a civic body operating under the Sindh government.

The purpose of these amendments is to provide legal protection to illegal commercial entities in residential areas across the city.

In a statement issues here on Wednesday, the central committee criticised the move, stating that the amendments made by SBCA have changed the definition of an amenity plot and introduced a new term for land use, which will grant legal protection to illegal businesses on residential plots.

MQM stated that these amendments will lead to the misuse of residential areas for financial and commercial benefits, favoring the builder mafia and opening new avenues for corruption. This will push the already deteriorating city infrastructure further towards ruin.

The central committee further noted that the increase in commercial activities such as shops, schools, and clinics in residential areas will add to existing issues. MQM announced that they will vigorously protest in the Sindh Assembly and will also approach the Sindh High Court.

MQM Pakistan accused the Pakistan Peoples Party of infringing on citizens’ rights and expressed their commitment to obstructing this corruption through democratic and legal means.