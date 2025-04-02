Apr 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK says ‘does not support’ Israel’s expansion of Gaza offensive

AFP Published 02 Apr, 2025 07:30pm

LONDON: Britain does not support Israel’s expansion of military operations in Gaza, a UK minister said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply concerned about the resumption of hostilities in Gaza. The UK does not support an expansion of Israel’s military operations,” junior foreign office minister Hamish Falconer, told parliament.

There is a “serious risk Israel is not simply acting in its own legitimate self defence,” he added.

Israel expands military effort in Gaza, defence minister says

When asked about Israel’s aid blockade, Falconer said that “we have determined that there is a serious risk of breaches of international humanitarian law by the Israeli government. We will continue to press them on these points.”

Britain Gaza Gaza war Israel Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

UK says ‘does not support’ Israel’s expansion of Gaza offensive

Trump to escalate global trade tensions with new reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners

Myanmar quake survivors plead for more help

Oil edges higher as market awaits fresh U.S. tariffs

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Hay shines as New Zealand beat Pakistan for ODI series win

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Russia drone strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 10

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Gold climbs on safe-haven demand ahead of US reciprocal tariffs

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Read more stories