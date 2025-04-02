UK says ‘does not support’ Israel’s expansion of Gaza offensive

LONDON: Britain does not support Israel’s expansion of military operations in Gaza, a UK minister said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply concerned about the resumption of hostilities in Gaza. The UK does not support an expansion of Israel’s military operations,” junior foreign office minister Hamish Falconer, told parliament.

There is a “serious risk Israel is not simply acting in its own legitimate self defence,” he added.

Israel expands military effort in Gaza, defence minister says

When asked about Israel’s aid blockade, Falconer said that “we have determined that there is a serious risk of breaches of international humanitarian law by the Israeli government. We will continue to press them on these points.”