Apr 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi bourse falls ahead of Trump tariff plan, Dubai gains

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2025 06:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Abu Dhabi bourse ended lower on Wednesday after the Eid holiday, taking its cue from the global equity markets, as investors awaited details of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

The White House is set to reveal new reciprocal tariffs at 2000 GMT on Wednesday. These tariffs are expected to take effect immediately after Trump’s announcement, leaving investors fretting over the risks of an intensifying global trade war.

In Abu Dhabi, the index — which traded after a three-session Eid break — lost 0.4%, hit by a 2% slide in Aldar Properties and a 3% decline Lulu Retail Holding.

Most Gulf markets rebound amid US tariff news

Elsewhere, Kuwait’s bourse was down 0.6%, while Bahrain market eased 0.1%.

However, Dubai’s main share index gained 0.3%, helped by a 0.8% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Stock Exchanges in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Oman remain closed for Eid.

------------------------------------
 Dubai          rose 0.3% to 5,112
 Abu Dhabi      down 0.4% to 9,334
 BAHRAIN        eased 0.1% to 1,950
 KUWAIT         lost 0.6% to 8,626
------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Abu Dhabi bourse falls ahead of Trump tariff plan, Dubai gains

Trump to escalate global trade tensions with new reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners

Myanmar quake survivors plead for more help

Oil edges lower as market awaits fresh US tariffs

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Hay shines as New Zealand beat Pakistan for ODI series win

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Russia drone strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 10

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Gold climbs on safe-haven demand ahead of US reciprocal tariffs

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Read more stories