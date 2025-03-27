Most Gulf markets rebound amid US tariff news

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, reversing early losses, as investors assess the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcement.

Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week, widening the ongoing trade war that’s been fuelling market volatility.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company rising 2.2% and Riyad Bank closing 1.4% higher.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco increased 0.4%.

Aramco is in talks to invest in two planned refineries in India as the world’s top oil exporter looks for a stable outlet for its crude in the world’s fastest-growing emerging market, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing several Indian sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Dubai’s main share index nudged 0.1% higher, helped by a 4.1% jump in Parkin Company, which oversees public parking operations in the emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were steady as markets assessed the new U.S. tariffs, while concerns about global supply kept prices near one-month highs.

Most Gulf markets fall on US tariff uncertainty

The Qatari index concluded 0.5% higher, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 0.9% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar edging up 1.7%.

On the other hand, sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan slid 3.4%, as the bank traded ex-dividend.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.9%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company, which was up 2.2%.

Egypt’s cabinet approved a 4.6 trillion Egyptian pound ($91 billion) draft state budget for the financial year that will begin in July, a government statement said on Wednesday, as it continues to tighten its finances under an IMF programme.

--------------------------------------- SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.5% to 12,025 Abu Dhabi up 0.2% to 9,390 Dubai added 0.1% to 5,120 QATAR gained 0.5% to 10,233 EGYPT rose 0.9% to 32,026 BAHRAIN finished flat at 1,951 OMAN fell 0.8% to 4,367 KUWAIT added 0.1% to 8,675 ---------------------------------------