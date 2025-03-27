AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 27, 2025
Most Gulf markets rebound amid US tariff news

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 07:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, reversing early losses, as investors assess the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcement.

Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week, widening the ongoing trade war that’s been fuelling market volatility.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, with Saudi Arabian Mining Company rising 2.2% and Riyad Bank closing 1.4% higher.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco increased 0.4%.

Aramco is in talks to invest in two planned refineries in India as the world’s top oil exporter looks for a stable outlet for its crude in the world’s fastest-growing emerging market, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing several Indian sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Dubai’s main share index nudged 0.1% higher, helped by a 4.1% jump in Parkin Company, which oversees public parking operations in the emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were steady as markets assessed the new U.S. tariffs, while concerns about global supply kept prices near one-month highs.

Most Gulf markets fall on US tariff uncertainty

The Qatari index concluded 0.5% higher, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 0.9% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar edging up 1.7%.

On the other hand, sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan slid 3.4%, as the bank traded ex-dividend.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.9%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company, which was up 2.2%.

Egypt’s cabinet approved a 4.6 trillion Egyptian pound ($91 billion) draft state budget for the financial year that will begin in July, a government statement said on Wednesday, as it continues to tighten its finances under an IMF programme.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.5% to 12,025
 Abu Dhabi       up 0.2% to 9,390
 Dubai           added 0.1% to 5,120
 QATAR           gained 0.5% to 10,233
 EGYPT           rose 0.9% to 32,026
 BAHRAIN         finished flat at 1,951
 OMAN            fell 0.8% to 4,367
 KUWAIT          added 0.1% to 8,675
---------------------------------------
