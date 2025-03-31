President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended their greetings to the Pakistani nation on Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated in the country on Monday.

“We should actively fulfill our obligations of Zakat, charity, and Fitrana so that no needy person is deprived of the happiness of Eid,” the president said in a message shared from the President House.

The president extended his heartfelt felicitation to the entire nation and the Muslim world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“This joyous day comes to us after the blessings, worship, and journey of piety during the holy month of Ramazan. Eid ul-Fitr is a gift from Allah Almighty, granted to us as a reward for fasting.”

“We must promote brotherhood among ourselves so that our country emerges as a strong and prosperous nation,” he added.

On the occasion, the president also prayed for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to get freedom and the opportunity to celebrate Eid in peace.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to accept their fasts and worship and guide Pakistan on the path of peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation.

“Eid day teaches us happiness, thankfulness, brotherhood and empathy,” he was quoted as saying in a message shared from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO),

Shehbaz Sharif said, “Today the country is facing threats from internal and external enemies.”

He further said there was a need to stay protected from all sorts of extremism, hatred and sectarianism.

“We need to be united for integrity and stability of the country besides not letting any conspiracy to succeed.”

He said, “It is our collective responsibility to strengthen economy, society and national solidarity” and added that incumbent government was making all out efforts for country’s economic revival, stability of society and maintaining law and order. “We need to make joint efforts for putting the country on the road to progress.”

The prime minister said the country was going through a war against terrorists adding that officers and jawans of the Pak armed forces were sacrificing their lives for restoring law and order in the country.

“Today we also pray to the Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of martyrs of Jafar Express incident and equally share the grief of their family members. We need to remember our innocent brothers who are facing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides Palestine. Pakistan is standing with the freedom struggle of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestinian people and would continue supporting them.”

He urged that the international community should play its role in stopping human rights violations and solve their genuine problems. He appealed to the people to share joys of Eid-ul-Fitr with weak and deserving brothers and sisters, relatives and neighbours and play their role in forming a welfare society.