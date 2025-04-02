Ukraine April wheat exports seen at 1 million tons, producers union says

KYIV: Ukraine’s wheat exports are expected to remain high at 1 million metric tons in April, against 1.1 million tons in March, Ukrainian farm producers union UAC said on Wednesday.

UAC’s statement said that March exports were among the highest of the current season.

Syria issues tender to buy 100,000 metric tons of milling wheat, traders say

“Traders have already contracted 850,000 tons of wheat for April and could reach 1 million tons. Despite overall stagnation in demand on the European market, Ukrainian grain is finding buyers, particularly in Egypt,” UAC said.