Syria issues tender to buy 100,000 metric tons of milling wheat, traders say

HAMBURG: A state grains buyer in Syria has issued an international tender to purchase about 100,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said on Sunday.

The deadline for the submission of price offers is believed to be April 28. Shipment is sought within 45 days from the contract award.

Syria had bought about 100,000 tons of wheat in its previous tender reported on March 25, which was believed to be the first large purchase in an international tender since the change of power in Syria late last year.