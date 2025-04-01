AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
45,000 in Ukraine without electricity after Russian strikes: Ukraine FM

AFP Published 01 Apr, 2025 05:25pm

KYIV: Tens of thousands of people in southern Ukraine have been left without power after Russian strikes, despite Kremlin claims it is not launching attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Kyiv said Tuesday.

Russia has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire but says it agreed a temporary halt on Ukrainian energy sites. Kyiv says Russia has repeatedly hit energy sites anyway.

“This morning, another Russian strike damaged a power facility in Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents without electricity,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga told a news conference.

Russia has launched systematic aerial attacks on Ukrainian power plants and grid since invading in February 2022.

Zelensky urges Europe to unite behind Ukraine, 3 years after Bucha massacre

Moscow has also accused Kyiv of striking Russian energy sites and on Tuesday said there had been fresh attacks in the Russian region of Belgorod and the partially Moscow-controlled Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia.

Sybiga also said Kyiv and Washington were holding fresh talks on a minerals agreement that would give the United States access to Ukrainian natural resources in return for more support.

“It is always important to strengthen the presence of American business in Ukraine, so this process is ongoing, and we will work with our American colleagues to reach a mutually acceptable text for signing,” he added.

The two countries had planned to sign a deal last month on extracting Ukraine’s strategically important minerals, until a spectacular televised clash between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derailed the agreement.

Trump on Sunday warned Zelensky he would have “big problems” if Kyiv rejected the latest US proposal, details of which have not been published by either side.

