AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Apr 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slips as budget negotiations drag on

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2025 02:01pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened early on Tuesday as negotiations between coalition partners over the deadlocked budget dragged on, hours before a key parliamentary committee was set to debate it.

Local news reports had said on Monday that the two biggest political parties in the coalition, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), were close to a deal to pass the budget.

But on Tuesday the DA’s leader said a deal had not yet been reached and his party would oppose the budget until there was a written agreement.

The ANC’s chief whip said his party was optimistic it had “sufficient consensus” to pass the first parliamentary hurdle for the budget, the consideration of the fiscal framework by parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday.

At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at 18.36 against the dollar , 0.2% weaker than its previous close. It had gained ground on Monday on the reports that the ANC and DA were nearing a deal.

South African rand strengthens, Trump tariff worries linger

Trade in the rand tends to be highly volatile when there are major local drivers like the budget wrangling or global risk events.

Domestic economic data releases on Tuesday include a purchasing managers’ index survey for the manufacturing sector, set to be published at 0900 GMT.

The benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally stronger in early deals, the yield down 1.5 basis points to 9.08%.

rand South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand slips as budget negotiations drag on

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, surrounding areas

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Zelensky urges Europe to unite behind Ukraine, 3 years after Bucha massacre

Woman pulled alive from Myanmar earthquake rubble; race to find more survivors

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Khamenei warns of ‘strong’ response if Iran attacked

Read more stories