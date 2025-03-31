AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syria president says new authorities can’t satisfy everyone

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2025 01:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DAMASCUS: Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Monday a new transitional government would aim for consensus in rebuilding the war-torn country but acknowledged it would be unable to satisfy everyone.

The transitional 23-member cabinet – without a prime minister – was announced Saturday, more than three months after Sharaa’s Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led an offensive that toppled longtime president Bashar al-Assad.

The autonomous Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria has rejected the government’s legitimacy, saying it “does not reflect the country’s diversity”.

Sharaa said the new government’s goal was rebuilding the country but warned that “will not be able to satisfy everyone”.

“Any steps we take will not reach consensus – this is normal – but we must reach a consensus” as much as possible, he told a gathering at the presidential palace broadcast on Syrian television after prayers for the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday.

Authorities are seeking to reunite and rebuild the country and its institutions after nearly 14 years of civil war.

Some of Sharaa’s closest supporters and other figures aligned with him make up the majority of the new cabinet.

Sharaa said the ministers were chosen for their competence and expertise, “without particular ideological or political orientations”.

Most members are Sunni Muslim, reflecting the demographic make-up of Syria, ruled for decades by the Assad clan which belongs to the Alawite minority.

Amid international calls for an inclusive transition, the new government has four ministers from minority groups in Syria – a Christian, a Druze, a Kurd and an Alawite, none of whom were handed key portfolios.

Syria’s Sharaa says developments within ‘expected challenges’ as clashes continue, Arab media say

Sharaa said the new government’s make-up took into consideration “the diversity of Syrian society” while rejecting a quota system for religious or ethnic minorities, instead opting for “participation”.

“A new history is being written for Syria… we are all writing it,” he told the gathering.

This month, Sharaa signed into force a constitutional declaration regulating the country’s transitional period, set for five years.

Some experts and rights groups have warned that it concentrates power in Sharaa’s hands and fails to include enough protections for minorities.

This month also saw the worst sectarian bloodshed since Assad’s overthrow, with civilian massacres in Alawite-majority areas.

Sharaa has previously vowed to prosecute those behind the “bloodshed of civilians” and set up a fact-finding committee.

Syria Bashar al Assad MENA Ahmed al Sharaa Hayat Tahrir al Sham

Comments

200 characters

Syria president says new authorities can’t satisfy everyone

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories