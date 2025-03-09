Syria’s Sharaa says developments within ‘expected challenges’ as clashes continue, Arab media say

CAIRO: Syria’s interim president, Ahmed Sharaa, said current developments are within “expected challenges”, Arab media said on Sunday, as clashes continue between forces linked to the new rulers and fighters from ousted leader Bashar al-Assad’s Alawite sect.

Sharaa also called for national unity in a video circulated by Arab media, including Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya TV, which showed him speaking at a mosque.

Israel, Hamas signal readiness for next ceasefire talks as mediators push for progress

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday that two days of clashes in the country’s coastal region have killed more than 1,000 people.