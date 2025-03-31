AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Japan’s Nikkei tumbles to 6-1/2-month low as US tariff jitters weigh

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2025 12:02pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average tumbled on Monday to its lowest point in more than six months, following sharp losses on Wall Street in the previous session, as investors assessed the risk of imminent US trade tariffs.

As of 0130 GMT, the Nikkei was down 3.5% at 35,810.28.

Earlier in the session, the index dropped to 35,574.61, its lowest level since September 11. The broader Topix fell 3% to 2,671.83.

“Investors’ sentiment was weakened as there is so much uncertainty ahead of the announcement of reciprocal tariffs,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

“They were in a risk-off mode and offloaded what they had bought. But this week is the toughest, and they will start buying them back once the outlook becomes clear.”

US President Donald Trump has promised to unveil a massive tariff plan on Wednesday, which he has dubbed “Liberation Day.”

He has already imposed tariffs on aluminum, steel and autos, along with increased tariffs on all goods from China.

Trump said on Sunday reciprocal tariffs that he is set to announce will include all nations, not just a smaller group of 10 to 15 countries with the biggest trade imbalances.

Japan’s Nikkei bounces as US tariff fears ease, yen softens

Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Friday, with sell-offs in tech giants such as Amazon and Microsoft, after US data fuelled fears of weak economic growth and high inflation as the Trump administration ratchets up tariffs.

In Japan, Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing lost 3.6% while chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest slipped 5.7% and 6.2%, respectively.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lost 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Automakers fell, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor losing 2.7% and 3%, respectively.

All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with the insurance sector lost 4.6%.

The Nikkei volatility index jumped 5 points to 27.4 to its highest level since March 11.

All but one of 225 components of the Nikkei index fell, with chipmaker Renesas Electronics tanking 8.7%.

