Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

QEUTTA: In light of security concerns, authorities have imposed a night travel ban on public transport and trucks in Balochistan’s Kachhi and Musakhel districts from 5:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, traffic from Sibi to Quetta was stopped at Kolpur between 5:00 PM and 5:00 AM, only resuming in the morning. Similarly, traffic from Loralai to Dera Ghazi Khan would be stopped at Kangri from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

This decision came in response to a series of attacks on public transport, including the recent killing of six passengers in Gwadar after being forcibly removed from a bus.