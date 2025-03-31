AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
2025-03-31

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Sohail Sarfraz Published 31 Mar, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values, ranging between US$ 11.40 per kg to US$ 14.25 per Kg, on the import of manicure/ pedicure sets from China and other origins.

According to a valuation ruling (1986 of 2025), the Customs values of manicure/ pedicure set were determined vide Valuation Ruling No. 896/2016.

The Existing Valuation ruling is more than seven years; therefore, an exercise has been initiated by this Directorate to re-determination of Customs values under section 25A of the Customs Act 1969.

Food grade, cosmetics: Customs values on import of empty plastic bottles from China revised

The meetings with stakeholders were scheduled on February 2, 2024. No stakeholders attended the meeting. Keeping in view previous valuation ruling is over seven years old the Directorate has initiated an exercise for re-determination of customs values in light of the prevailing dynamics based on international/ local market price.

The valuation methods, provided in Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, were applied in sequential order. The transaction value method as provided in sub-section (l) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, was found inapplicable as declared values do not correspond to market prices.

The values of identical and similar goods as per sections 25 (5) & (6) ibid could not be solely relied upon due to absence of absolute demonstrable evidence of qualities and quantities of commercial level etc. A market enquiry as envisaged under Sub-Section (7) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969 was conducted as per procedure of Office Order No. 17/2014.

Various wholesale and retail markets were visited and the actual prices of subject goods were acquired and by adjusting the amounts of profits.

Finally, Customs values of manicure/ pedicure set have been determined under Section 25(7) of the Customs Act 1969, directorate added.

