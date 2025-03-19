AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-19

Food grade, cosmetics: Customs values on import of empty plastic bottles from China revised

Sohail Sarfraz Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised Customs values on the import of empty plastic bottles (food grade/cosmetics) from China for accurate assessment of duties and taxes.

The directorate has issued a ruling number 1981 of 2025 here on Tuesday.

As per ruling, the empty plastic bottles of pharmaceutical grade have been excluded due to higher variation of values. The Collectorates of Customs may assess the same under section 25 of the Customs Act.

The ruling stated that representations were received by the stakeholders regarding determination of Customs values of the subject goods with a contention that the values in the existing Valuation Ruling are on a higher side. In view of the aforesaid this Directorate initiated an exercise for the determination of Customs values of subject goods under section 25A of the Customs Act. 1969.

Meetings for the determination of Customs values were held that were attended by the relevant stakeholders. Their viewpoints were heard in detail in view for the determination of Customs values of the subject goods under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. The stakeholders were requested to submit relevant import documents to substantiate their contentions.

For the determination of Customs values of subject goods, ninety (90) days’ data was retrieved and the same was thoroughly scrutinized. Some references of declared values were available. Subsequently, market inquiry has also been conducted and examined in the light of this Directorate’s Office Order and in terms of section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969.

Finally, the Customs values of the subject goods have been determined under section 25(9) read with Section 25(8) of Customs Act, 1969 and Customs Rule 121(2) of Customs Rules 2001.

China customs FBR Customs values Customs Valuation cosmetics import of empty plastic bottles Food grade

