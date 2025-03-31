Cleaner oceans: Minister underscores need for climate-resilient initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlights Pakistan’s commitment to climate-resilient initiatives, emphasizing the protection of mangroves, the reduction of marine pollution, and the promotion of sustainable port operations to protect coastal ecosystems and support environmental sustainability.

In his message on International Day of Zero Waste, the Minister highlighted the importance of the maritime sector in environmental conservation. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to protect coastal ecosystems and align the nation’s policies with global climate goals implementing practices that help protect the environment.

Observed annually on March 30, the International Day of Zero Waste promotes sustainable consumption and production patterns, encourages zero-waste initiatives, and addresses the global waste crisis, contributing to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This year’s theme, “Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles,” draws attention to the sector’s environmental impact, with an alarming 92 million tonnes of textile waste generated annually—equivalent to a truckload every second.

The Federal Minister also addressed the global waste crisis, noting that humanity generates 2.1 to 2.3 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste yearly, a figure projected to reach 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050 without action. “Pakistan’s maritime sector, which handles 95% of the nation’s trade, faces distinct challenges in waste management,” Junaid Anwar said.

He outlined several measures implemented by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to reduce the sector’s environmental footprint. These include adherence to International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations for oil and garbage record books, modernization of port operations to reduce fuel emissions, and efforts to transition from heavy fuel oil to cleaner alternatives.

Minister Chaudhry also emphasized the importance of mangrove conservation and plastic waste reduction initiatives in coastal regions, which play a crucial role in preserving biodiversity and mitigating climate change risks. “Over 5 million mangrove saplings have been planted in Sindh and Balochistan to combat coastal erosion and promote biodiversity,” he added.

Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry reiterated the importance of inter-ministerial coordination to ensure alignment with Pakistan’s international obligations, including the IMO’s target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2050.

The ministry is strengthening collaboration with the Climate Change Division to integrate green technologies into port operations and foster sustainable blue economy practices. Recent talks with the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, focused on joint efforts for clean energy adoption, marine biodiversity conservation, and climate adaptation strategies for fisheries and ports, he added.

The Minister said the ministry is prioritizing infrastructure upgrades, such as elevated expressways linking ports to highways and modernized cargo handling systems to reduce congestion and emissions. Additionally, a proposed 30-year policy framework aims to attract investments in eco-friendly technologies, including digital ship registration and automated port operations.