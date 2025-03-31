AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-31

CM says ‘Happy Shawwal moon to the nation and Muslim Ummah’

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

LAHORE: “Happy Shawwal moon to the nation and Muslim Ummah,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on sighting the moon of Shawwal Al-Mukarramah. She added, “I pray that Allah Almighty may grant us this moon of Shawwal with peace, faith, security and Islam.”

She highlighted, “I pray from the core of my heart that Allah Almighty may accept our fasting, prayers, voluntary prayers and acts of worship in the holy month of Ramazan.” She said, “I pray that the moon of Eid bring peace, tranquility and happiness to every home.”

She added, “I pray that every day and every night of Shawwal Al-Mukarramah is peaceful and secure.”

She underscored, “I pray that Allah Almighty may grant the oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris an Eid of freedom.”

Eid Ramadan Shawwal moon Muslim Ummah Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Eid 2025 Pakistan Eid ul Fitr 2025 Shawwal moon sighting

