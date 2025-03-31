CM says ‘Happy Shawwal moon to the nation and Muslim Ummah’

LAHORE: “Happy Shawwal moon to the nation and Muslim Ummah,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on sighting the moon of Shawwal Al-Mukarramah. She added, “I pray that Allah Almighty may grant us this moon of Shawwal with peace, faith, security and Islam.”

She highlighted, “I pray from the core of my heart that Allah Almighty may accept our fasting, prayers, voluntary prayers and acts of worship in the holy month of Ramazan.” She said, “I pray that the moon of Eid bring peace, tranquility and happiness to every home.”

She added, “I pray that every day and every night of Shawwal Al-Mukarramah is peaceful and secure.”

She underscored, “I pray that Allah Almighty may grant the oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris an Eid of freedom.”

