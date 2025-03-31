Bilawal extends Eid greetings to nation

ISLAMABAD: Chair-man Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to the people of Pakistan in particular and Muslims across the world in general.

In his Eid message, Chairman Bilawal said that Eid is a time of joy, gratitude, and festivity— a celebration of faith, unity, and the countless blessings of Almighty Allah. It is an occasion that reminds us of the values of compassion, togetherness, and the importance of standing with those in need.

Chairman PPP emphasised that as we celebrate this auspicious day, we must remember those struggling against poverty, the families affected by terrorism, and those enduring economic hardships. He particularly expressed solidarity with the oppressed brothers and sisters of Kashmir and Palestine, who continue to face injustice, occupation, and violence. The true essence of Eid lies in extending our support to those suffering and ensuring that no one is left behind in our celebrations.

