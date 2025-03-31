AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-31

Eid security: Over 3,500 police personnel deployed in Islamabad

NNI Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has deployed over 3,500 officers and personnel across the city for patrolling and crime prevention duties. Additionally, 500 traffic officers have been assigned to manage traffic flow, especially for tourists traveling to and from Murree.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has announced a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens and tourists visiting the capital.

Highlighting key measures, IG Rizvi stated that 18 security checkpoints have been established at the city’s entry and exit points to monitor and regulate movement.

A crackdown will also be launched against street crime, reckless behaviour, and aerial firing to maintain public safety.

IG Rizvi emphasized that all parks, including Lake View and Daman-e-Koh, have been designated as family parks to ensure a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for families during Eid celebrations.

IG further noted that bicycle patrols will be conducted inside these parks to enhance security.

To protect homes of citizens travelling to their hometowns for Eid, police beats have been established near residential areas. Additionally, both four-wheeler and two-wheeler patrols will be actively monitoring different sectors of the city.

Citizens will witness extensive patrolling throughout Islamabad, with security personnel utilizing body-worn cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, and trackers to enhance surveillance.

IG Rizvi highlighted that data on criminals involved in offences over the past three years has been compiled, and a ‘Knock the Door’ operation initiated before Eid to apprehend suspects.

Islamabad Eid security

Comments

200 characters

Eid security: Over 3,500 police personnel deployed in Islamabad

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories