Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

PESHAWAR: Due to law and order situation, particularly terrorism has grown up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and people including graduates of the universities are facing difficulties in finding jobs to earn livelihood for them families.

Both public and private sectors are unable to accommodate the cohort of the graduates.

Though the provincial government is taking steps to create vacancies in public sector institutes, but without the role of the private sector, the issue could not be tackled efficiently.

The industrial sector, which is the major source of employment generation is not performing to the optimum level.

The provincial government has initiated work on various industrial zones to attract domestic and foreign investors to invest in the sector and create maximum job opportunities.

But lawlessness and terrorism are stumbling blocks in this regard.

The magnitude of the gravity of unemployment could be judged from the overwhelming applicants for 16,454 recently advertised posts of the teaching cadre in the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, which has received 866,152 applications.

According to the Education Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA), the applicant pool includes 395,487 women and 470,661 men.

Additionally, 7,161 disabled individuals and 4 transgender candidates have also applied for CT and PST cadre positions. Notably, among the applicants are 406 PhD holders, eager to contribute to the education sector.

To ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process, ETEA Executive Director Adil Saeed Safi has announced a three-phase evaluation system.

