KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to issue the Gazette Notification of Galiyat in Abbottabad and Bashkar Garam Chashma in Chitral as Biosphere Reserves under Section 30 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015.

The approval to this effect has been granted in a meeting of the provincial cabinet. These two sites were added to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves on June 14, 2023 by UNESCO.

With this recognition, Pakistan now has a total of four internationally acknowledged biosphere reserves, including Lal Suhanra (Punjab) and Ziarat Juniper Forest (Balochistan), contributing to the global network of 758 biosphere reserves.

The two reserves were identified to meet international commitments under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme aimed at forestation, restoration of degraded lands, forests, protection of wildlife and expanding Pakistan’s biosphere.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa termed this development significant and directed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy for the protection of such sites.

The government has also approved the enhancement of volume of the scheme ‘Ehsaas Hunar Programme’ to Rs.3050 million. Under this scheme, interest fee loans will be provided to the youth having technical and vocational skills for self-employment / entrepreneurships.

The Bank of Khyber will serve as Service Provider for the project. Similarly, it has also approved amendments to Rules 10 and 11 of the West Pakistan Notaries Rules, 1965, increasing the fees for appointment, area extension, renewal, and issuance of duplicates.

Originally set in 1965 at Rs. 100, Rs. 50, Rs. 25, and Rs. 5, respectively, these fees have now been revised to Rs. 20,000 for appointment, Rs. 10,000 for area extension, Rs. 10,000 for renewal, and Rs. 2,000 for duplicates. Fee with respect to other notaries work under Rule-11 have also been enhanced.

The government has also approved a supplementary grant to the tune of Rs.1726.100 million for two ADP schemes to ensure completion of all the 760 earthquake affected units (schools) in the province.

The earthquake of 8th October, 2005 had caused large scale destruction of infrastructure including 3700 Educational institutes mostly in four districts of Hazara Division and one district of Malakand Division (Shangla) were badly affected.

Furthermore, a sum of Rs. 14.5 million was approved as a Developmental Support Grant for FATA University, which was functional since 2016 in a portion of Govt. Degree College, Dara Adam Khel where around 1100 students have been enrolled in various disciplines and most of the students belong to remote/ far flung areas.

The University’s own buildings have been recently completed and the grant will be utilized for the water supply system to resolve the ongoing water crises and procure Mini Bus for students’ pick and drop facility.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the completion of the FATA University campus would improve the university’s performance resulting in enhancing the number of students.

The provincial has also accorded approval to the release of Rs. 500 million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deserving Artists Endowment Fund. The proceeds / income from the Fund under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Artists Welfare Endowment Fund Act, 2022 is meant to provide financial assistance to deserving artists, cover their health expenses, maintain minimum requirements for their livelihood, ensure their dignity and honour.

