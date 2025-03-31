AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-31

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Recorder Report Published March 31, 2025 Updated March 31, 2025 04:31am

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to issue the Gazette Notification of Galiyat in Abbottabad and Bashkar Garam Chashma in Chitral as Biosphere Reserves under Section 30 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015.

The approval to this effect has been granted in a meeting of the provincial cabinet. These two sites were added to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves on June 14, 2023 by UNESCO.

With this recognition, Pakistan now has a total of four internationally acknowledged biosphere reserves, including Lal Suhanra (Punjab) and Ziarat Juniper Forest (Balochistan), contributing to the global network of 758 biosphere reserves.

KP govt approves Rs33bn SG for various sectors

The two reserves were identified to meet international commitments under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme aimed at forestation, restoration of degraded lands, forests, protection of wildlife and expanding Pakistan’s biosphere.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa termed this development significant and directed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy for the protection of such sites.

The government has also approved the enhancement of volume of the scheme ‘Ehsaas Hunar Programme’ to Rs.3050 million. Under this scheme, interest fee loans will be provided to the youth having technical and vocational skills for self-employment / entrepreneurships.

The Bank of Khyber will serve as Service Provider for the project. Similarly, it has also approved amendments to Rules 10 and 11 of the West Pakistan Notaries Rules, 1965, increasing the fees for appointment, area extension, renewal, and issuance of duplicates.

Originally set in 1965 at Rs. 100, Rs. 50, Rs. 25, and Rs. 5, respectively, these fees have now been revised to Rs. 20,000 for appointment, Rs. 10,000 for area extension, Rs. 10,000 for renewal, and Rs. 2,000 for duplicates. Fee with respect to other notaries work under Rule-11 have also been enhanced.

The government has also approved a supplementary grant to the tune of Rs.1726.100 million for two ADP schemes to ensure completion of all the 760 earthquake affected units (schools) in the province.

The earthquake of 8th October, 2005 had caused large scale destruction of infrastructure including 3700 Educational institutes mostly in four districts of Hazara Division and one district of Malakand Division (Shangla) were badly affected.

Furthermore, a sum of Rs. 14.5 million was approved as a Developmental Support Grant for FATA University, which was functional since 2016 in a portion of Govt. Degree College, Dara Adam Khel where around 1100 students have been enrolled in various disciplines and most of the students belong to remote/ far flung areas.

The University’s own buildings have been recently completed and the grant will be utilized for the water supply system to resolve the ongoing water crises and procure Mini Bus for students’ pick and drop facility.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the completion of the FATA University campus would improve the university’s performance resulting in enhancing the number of students.

The provincial has also accorded approval to the release of Rs. 500 million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deserving Artists Endowment Fund. The proceeds / income from the Fund under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Artists Welfare Endowment Fund Act, 2022 is meant to provide financial assistance to deserving artists, cover their health expenses, maintain minimum requirements for their livelihood, ensure their dignity and honour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UNESCO KP Government Chitral biosphere reserves Galiyat Bashkar Bashkar Garam Chashma

Comments

200 characters

KP govt declares Galiyat, Bashkar as ‘biosphere reserves’

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

Unemployment challenge increases in KP due to terrorism

Weekly Cotton Review: Prices stable amid low trading volumes

Read more stories