KP govt approves Rs33bn SG for various sectors

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet in its 29th meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday approved a supplementary grant of Rs33 billion for various sectors by enhancing their sectoral allocations in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2024-25 as per distribution proposed by the planning and Development Department.

The additional funds are allocated to high priority and due for completion projects with the aim to boost up the High Impact Projects with the ADP+. This increase was made possible by the stringent measures, financial discipline and the efficient utilization of the allocated budget.

The Chief Minister termed this development as an effective strategy vital for the timely completion of the province’s key projects.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Administrative Secretaries, and Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet also approved the enhancement of volume of the scheme ‘Ehsaas Hunar Programme’ to Rs3050 million. Under this scheme, interest fee loans will be provided to the youth having technical and vocational skills for self-employment/entrepreneurships. The Bank of Khyber will serve as Service Provider for the project.

The cabinet further approved the Gazette Notification of Gallies in Abbottabad and Bashkar Garam Chashma in Chitral as Biosphere Reserves under Section 30 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015.

These two sites were added to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves on June 14, 2023 by UNESCO. With this recognition, Pakistan now has a total of four internationally acknowledged biosphere reserves, including Lal Suhanra (Punjab) and Ziarat Juniper Forest (Balochistan), contributing to the global network of 758 biosphere reserves.

The two reserves were identified to meet international commitments under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami program aimed at afforestation, restoration of degraded lands, forests, protection of wildlife and expanding Pakistan’s biosphere. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa termed this development significant and directed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy for the protection of such sites.

Similarly, the cabinet also approved amendments to Rules 10 and 11 of the West Pakistan Notaries Rules, 1965, increasing the fees for appointment, area extension, renewal, and issuance of duplicates. Originally set in 1965 at Rs100, Rs50, Rs25, and Rs5, respectively, these fees have now been revised to Rs20,000 for appointment, Rs10,000 for area extension, Rs10,000 for renewal, and Rs2,000 for duplicates. Fee with respect to other notarial work under Rule-11 have also been enhanced.

The cabinet also approved a supplementary grant to the tune of Rs1726.100 million for two ADP schemes to ensure completion of all the 760 earthquake affected units (schools) in the province.

The earthquake of 8th October, 2005 had caused large scale destruction of infrastructure including 3700 Educational institutes mostly in four districts of Hazara Division and one district of Malakand Division (Shangla) were badly affected.

Furthermore, a sum of Rs14.5 million was approved as a Developmental Support Grant for FATA University, which was functional since 2016 in a portion of Government Degree College, Dara Adam Khel where around 1100 students have been enrolled in various disciplines and most of the students belong to remote/ far flung areas.

The University’s own buildings have been recently completed and the grant will be utilized for the water supply system to resolve the ongoing water crises and procure Mini Bus for students’ pick and drop facility.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the completion of the FATA University campus would improve the university’s performance resulting in enhancing the number of students.

The cabinet accorded approval to the release of Rs500 million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deserving Artists Endowment Fund. The proceeds / income from the Fund under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Artists Welfare Endowment Fund Act, 2022 is meant to provide financial assistance to deserving artists, cover their health expenses, maintain minimum requirements for their livelihood, ensure their dignity and honour.

The Chief Minister directed the transparent and merit-based distribution of the fund. He further instructed that the fund should be utilized not only for the financial assistance of artists during economic hardships but also to support them in their artistic pursuits.

The Cabinet also approved the release of Rs5 million to the Higher Education Department as prize money to be distributed among outstanding performers as a reward for their dedication and hard work in different sports activities. This will motivate young athletes and strengthen sports in educational institutions.

The Chief Minister appreciated the excellent organization of the Sports Gala. Regarding the polo game, he indicated that polo matches would be held in Peshawar in addition to Shandur.

The cabinet also approved Rs1095 million as a special fund for the merged and backward districts. The cabinet approved increase in the Travel Allowance (TA) for Family Welfare Assistants (Male & Female) (BPS-07) from Rs250 per month to Rs3,000 per month. The previous rate had remained unchanged since 1995. The Chief Minister directed the monitoring of Family Welfare Assistants’ monthly visits and the assessment of their performance.

The cabinet also approved a compensation of Rs3 million for the family of the student, who lost his life in a recent incident of firing in Bannu.

The cabinet approved forwarding of a joint resolution No.136 adopted by the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Federal Government. The resolution states “whereas on November 26, 2024, during a peaceful protest in Islamabad, Islamabad Police unlawfully arrested thousands of PTI workers, leaving hundreds injured.

The detained workers were imprisoned in Attock Jail, where they have been subjected to severe oppression, particularly targeting Pashtuns. Additionally, they are not being provided food as per the jail manual. Therefore, this Assembly recommends that the provincial government strongly urge the federal government to immediately end the injustice and oppression against the detained workers and ensure their prompt release.“

It also approved forwarding the joint resolution No. 135 adopted by the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Federal Government, opposing the Federal Government’s notification of forming a Steering Committee to oversee the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) for the Merged Districts.

After a thread bare and intensive open discussion, the cabinet finalized and approved with certain amendments the Draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Bill, 2025 for its placement before the Provincial Assembly.

