Saudi Arabia, UAE to observe Eid today

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar will observe the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Fitr today (Sunday).

According to details, the Eid moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The moon sighting panel in Saudi Arabia has confirmed that the Eid ul Fitr to be observed on Sunday with a 29 day Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia have announced that Eid will be observed on Monday marking a full 30 day Ramadan.

The central meeting was commenced in Sudair, located in the vicinity of the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Meetings of the moon sighting committees were also held in more than 10 locations, including Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, and Dammam.

According to Saudi astronomers, the new Shawwal moon was born today at 2pm and it will remain visible on the horizon for 8 minutes after sunset.