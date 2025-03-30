AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India court rejects JSW Steel, Trafigura request to clear certain met coke imports

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2025 12:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: An Indian court has declined requests from JSW Steel and Trafigura to allow certain shipments of a steelmaking raw material, a court order showed, the latest setback after New Delhi’s new policy curbing imports rattled the sector.

India from January imposed curbs on imports of low-ash metallurgical coke, or met coke, with country-specific quotas to help domestic suppliers.

The move unsettled steel majors, like ArcelorMittal Nippon India, who are concerned about the business impact and quality issues with locally produced met coke.

JSW Steel had challenged New Delhi’s decision to reject $90 million worth of imports which had been ordered even before the January restrictions kicked in, while Trafigura’s India unit filed a lawsuit to get one of its rejected shipments cleared.

Late on Saturday night, the Delhi High Court issued an order dismissing those pleas, agreeing with the Indian government’s position that such imports will defeat the purpose of the new import curbs policy.

The Indian government argued the companies were aware of the impending restrictions when they placed the import order and the quantity of met coke they were seeking will be in excess of quota restrictions, Judge Sachin Datta noted in his order.

JSW declined to comment on the ruling, while Trafigura did not immediately respond. Imports of low-ash met coke have more than doubled over four years and New Delhi has restricted total overseas purchases to 1.4 million metric tons between January and June.

The policy has major ramifications for India, the world’s second-biggest producer of crude steel.

Indian court orders probe of former market regulator chief

ArcelorMittal Nippon India has privately warned India’s government it may have to severely curtail steelmaking in the country and delay its expansion plans due to New Delhi’s import restrictions, Reuters has previously reported.

The company also approached the Delhi court to get some of its met coke imports from Indonesia and Poland cleared, but the case is yet to be decided.

ArcelorMittal Trafigura Nippon JSW Steel Delhi court

Comments

200 characters

India court rejects JSW Steel, Trafigura request to clear certain met coke imports

Funding BMRL share in Reko Diq: ECC asks PD to examine Centre’s commitment

CM approves Rs2.5bn for early cotton cultivation

SC explains why a bail can be cancelled

PM for focus on waste reduction

Aid rushes into Myanmar after earthquake kills over 1,600, ravages cities

March revenue collection plan falls short of target

CM reaffirms Sindh’s stand against Cholistan canal project

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘war crime’ with military hospital strike

Vance accuses Denmark of not keeping Greenland safe from Russia, China

Specified offences: 489-F, 506-B of PPC compoundable without court permission: LHC

Read more stories