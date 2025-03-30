AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-30

PM for focus on waste reduction

APP Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future, stressing that it was imperative that they moved beyond the linear “take-make-dispose” economy and embrace a circular model focused on waste reduction and resource efficiency.

“Waste pollution is a pressing crisis that threatens our environment, public health, and economy. Plastic and hazardous waste are adversely affecting our rivers, landfills and air, exacerbating climate change.

With rapid urbanisation and industrial growth, Pakistan must adopt sustainable waste management solutions that protect our environment and drive economic and social development,“ the prime minister said in a message on International Day of Zero Waste being observed on Sunday, March 30.

Solid waste management services: CDA for fast-tracking outsourcing process

This year’s theme, ‘Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles,’ highlighted the urgency of sustainability in an industry that generates massive waste, he said, adding as a major textile producer, Pakistan was committed to promoting eco-friendly manufacturing, textile recycling, and ethical consumerism to reduce environmental impact. “The Government has taken decisive steps to combat waste pollution. Our Circular Economy Policy, under its formulation phase, will revolutionise waste management. The Living Indus Initiative works to restore the Indus River Basin by reducing pollution and promoting conservation and advocacy campaigns like Clean Green Pakistan Movement to empower communities to enhance waste management at the grassroots level,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

Additionally, the prime minister said their Plastic Waste Management Action Plan was eliminating single-use plastics, encouraging biodegradable alternatives, and expanding recycling efforts.

They were also advocating Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to ensure manufacturers take accountability for the entire lifecycle of their products, integrating waste management into production and packaging, he observed.

However, the prime minister underscored that achieving a zero-waste society required collective action.

Citizens must reduce waste at home, recycle, and compost. Businesses must shift to sustainable production and minimize waste, he said, adding local governments must strengthen waste collection and expand recycling facilities while the private sector must innovate in waste-to-energy and green entrepreneurship solutions.

“Every action counts. Let us work together to make zero waste a reality, ensuring a healthier planet for our future generations,” he said.

climate change PM Shehbaz Sharif Plastic waste hazardous waste International Day of Zero Waste waste reduction

Comments

200 characters

PM for focus on waste reduction

CM approves Rs2.5bn for early cotton cultivation

SC explains why a bail can be cancelled

March revenue collection plan falls short of target

CM reaffirms Sindh’s stand against Cholistan canal project

Specified offences: 489-F, 506-B of PPC compoundable without court permission: LHC

To identify collection loopholes: FBR notifies DG (Special Initiatives-Customs) office

Norwegian party has nominated jailed IK for Nobel Peace Prize: PTI

Ruet-e-Hilal body meets today

Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

Read more stories