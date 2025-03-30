March revenue collection plan falls short of target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suffered a shortfall below Rs 100 billion during March 2025.

A top FBR official told Business Recorder Saturday night that after receiving tax collection from imports and local stage on Saturday, the revenue collection shortfall has been reduced to around Rs 100 billion during this month up to the period of March 29, 2025.

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs1,120 billion during March against the assigned target of Rs1,220 billion, reflecting a gap of Rs 100 billion.

The FBR has collected Rs 8,464 billion during July-March (2024-25) against the target of Rs 9,167 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 703 billion.

It is reliably learnt that the government has downward revised the FBR’s annual tax collection target from Rs 12,913 billion to Rs 12,334 billion for 2024-25.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025