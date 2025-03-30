Alkhidmat distributes rations

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has distributed thousands of ration bags under its Ramadan Food Package initiative, ensuring that underprivileged families can observe the holy month with dignity.

Chief Executive Officer Naveed Ali Baig highlighted that this annual program has been a longstanding effort of Alkhidmat’s Community Services Department to support those in need.

According to him, the food packages contained essential items, including flour, sugar, lentils, cooking oil, tea leaves, powdered milk, beverages, dates, and gram flour. To streamline the packing and distribution process, the organization established a Central Food Hub and 13 ration centers across all districts. These centers supplied Alkhidmat offices, which then distributed the rations to deserving individuals and families.

In addition to dry rations, Alkhidmat also slaughtered hundreds of chickens daily, providing fresh meat to impoverished households. Naveed Ali emphasized that the organization’s services extend throughout the year, but its responsibilities significantly increase during Ramazan due to the heightened need. He noted that rising inflation has further exacerbated financial struggles for low-income families, making such relief efforts more crucial than ever.

He urged philanthropists and well-wishers to support Alkhidmat’s humanitarian initiatives, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to serving communities in need.

