CM directs foolproof security on Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE: “Ensure safety of women and children in markets at all costs,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Moon Night and Eid-ul-Fitr day.

The CM directed to increase patrolling of women police squad in markets on Moon Night.

She was briefed, “Additional personnel will be deployed at 65 commercial centers and drone cameras and night vision binoculars have been started for surveillance in markets and bazaars.” She was also apprised, “Police personals have been deployed at 55 places to prevent one-wheeling, while they have been deployed at 225 places around ATMs and banks to ensure safety and security of people.”

