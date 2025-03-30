PM conveys Eid greetings to Sultan of Oman & Emir of Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed warm greetings to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in separate phone calls on Saturday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the conversation, Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his best wishes to the Sultan and the people of Oman, reaffirming the strong and lasting fraternal relations between the two countries.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Oman in various areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister highlighted the recent successful visit of his commerce minister to Muscat as a significant step in strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries. He maintained that such efforts would create new opportunities for collaboration.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also extended an invitation to Sultan Haitham to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, emphasising the importance of high-level engagement in deepening ties.

In response, Sultan Haitham reciprocated the Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also had a conversation with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and conveyed Eid ul Fitr greetings to the Amir and the people of Qatar.

