Japanese rubber futures reverse gains

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures faltered on Friday to post a modest weekly loss as trade jitters sparked by the latest US auto tariffs outweighed off-season supply concerns.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery closed down 6.1 yen, or 1.72%, at 349.2 yen ($2.32) per kg.

The contract lost 0.06% this week. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery shed 250 yuan, or 1.48%, to 16,670 yuan ($2,294.85) per metric ton.

The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE edged down 20 yuan, or 0.15%, to 13,560 yuan ($1,866.71) per metric ton. China and Hong Kong stocks fell broadly on Friday due to concerns that new US tariffs could shake the global economy.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, starting next week, causing shares in Asian car makers to wipe some $16.5 billion in value. The tariffs will have an effect on production almost immediately, Cox Automotive said. It expects disruption to “virtually all” North American vehicle output by mid-April. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of crop damage from March 31 to April 2, with isolated heavy rains in the south. Harvesting in Thailand’s production areas ended, and March entered a low-production period, said broker Hexun Futures in a note. Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May, before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for April delivery last traded at 197 US cents per kg, down 1.5%. Singapore’s financial markets will be closed on March 31 for a public holiday. Trading will resume on April 1, Tuesday.