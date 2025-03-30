AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-30

Japanese rubber futures reverse gains

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures faltered on Friday to post a modest weekly loss as trade jitters sparked by the latest US auto tariffs outweighed off-season supply concerns.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery closed down 6.1 yen, or 1.72%, at 349.2 yen ($2.32) per kg.

The contract lost 0.06% this week. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery shed 250 yuan, or 1.48%, to 16,670 yuan ($2,294.85) per metric ton.

The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE edged down 20 yuan, or 0.15%, to 13,560 yuan ($1,866.71) per metric ton. China and Hong Kong stocks fell broadly on Friday due to concerns that new US tariffs could shake the global economy.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, starting next week, causing shares in Asian car makers to wipe some $16.5 billion in value. The tariffs will have an effect on production almost immediately, Cox Automotive said. It expects disruption to “virtually all” North American vehicle output by mid-April. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of crop damage from March 31 to April 2, with isolated heavy rains in the south. Harvesting in Thailand’s production areas ended, and March entered a low-production period, said broker Hexun Futures in a note. Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May, before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for April delivery last traded at 197 US cents per kg, down 1.5%. Singapore’s financial markets will be closed on March 31 for a public holiday. Trading will resume on April 1, Tuesday.

