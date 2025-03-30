HBL-PSL-10 tickets’ sale starts on April 3

LAHORE: HBL-PSL-X tickets will go on sale online from Thursday (April 3), as the marquee event is all set to commence from 11th April.

The six-team tournament will be played at the four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 18th May.

Physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centres (info graphic attached) from 7th April onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS.

The tickets will be available to fans at an affordable rate, with general tickets available to fans at Rs 650 at all four venues. The tickets for the opening match scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will be available from Rs 1,000 to Rs 8,500.

As a part of the PCB’s vision to enhance fan engagement and experiences, a ticket-raffle will be held during every match with exciting prizes up for grabs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025