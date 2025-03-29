Pakistan’s Honda Atlas exports first fully assembled vehicles to Japan

In a major milestone for the country’s auto sector, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co, has officially commenced exporting Completely Built Units (CBUs).

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Industries and Production on Saturday, the first shipment, comprising 40 Honda City cars has been exported to Japan.

“The hard work and dedication of Honda Atlas is commendable,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, during Honda Atlas’ export ceremony.

“Pakistan’s auto sector is ready to emerge on the global stage,” said Akhtar, adding that the development is in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to achieve export-led industrial growth.

Revolutionizing the Pakistani automobile industry

The country’s auto sector largely dominated by Toyota’s Indus Motors, Honda Atlas and Pak Suzuki relies heavily on imported parts and is generally involved in assembly.

However, in recent years companies have taken steps to position Pakistan as an export hub.

In July last year, Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC), the assembler/manufacturer of Toyota-brand vehicles in Pakistan, initiated the export of certain vehicles to other Toyota-affiliated companies.

Despite these developments, Pakistan’s auto sector remains engulfed in various challenges including high production costs, supply chain issues and volatile exchange rates.

Meanwhile, Akhtar on Saturday reiterated that the government remains committed to supporting the auto sector through favourable policies.

Encouraging local manufacturers to explore global markets, the special assistant added that increased exports will drive industrial growth.