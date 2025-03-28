AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-28

Revolutionizing the Pakistani automobile industry

Manan Aslam | Mubashar Farooq Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 06:12am

The automobile sector in Pakistan is witnessing a transformative phase as innovation and technology take center stage, promising a brighter, more sustainable future for both consumers and the environment.

In light of the difficulties confronting the nation, including climbing fuel costs, environmental issues, and the demand for improved transportation options, attention has turned to hybrid vehicles and the incorporation of advanced technologies to transform the sector.

One of the most exciting developments in the Pakistani automobile sector is the growing presence of hybrid vehicles. As the nation faces increasing fuel costs and intensified worries about air quality, hybrid cars, which merge as a traditional engine with electric motors have become a revolutionary option. By using both petrol and electric power, hybrid vehicles provide enhanced fuel economy and reduced emissions, positioning them as an excellent choice for city drivers and those traveling longer distances.

In the country, where the fuel average of conventional vehicles has often been a point of concern, hybrid cars promise to provide a meaningful improvement. These cars are capable of achieving greater fuel efficiency, which decreases the need for frequent refueling and ultimately saves money for consumers over time. Furthermore, the lowered emissions assist in easing the pressure on the environment, leading to improved air quality in the nation’s ever-crowded urban localities.

The incorporation of cutting-edge technology in cars goes beyond just hybrid engines. Developments in safety measures, entertainment systems, and vehicle connectivity are revolutionizing the driving experience. In the country, where road safety has long been a challenge, automakers are focusing on inculcating advanced safety technologies as automatic braking systems, lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance mechanisms. These transformations aim to reduce accidents, decrease fatalities, and ultimately establish safer roadways for everyone.

Moreover, technological innovations in infotainment systems as touch screens, navigation, and smart phone integration, are enhancing the driving experience, making it more enjoyable and connected. These innovations align with the growing demands of the consumers, who are becoming more tech-savvy and are looking for vehicles that offer both functionality and convenience.

Concerns about fuel efficiency continue to plague Pakistan’s automotive sector, primarily due to the nation’s dependence on imported oil, which impacts the economy significantly. The emergence of hybrid vehicles presents a viable solution to this challenge.

By lessening the dependence on conventional fuel sources, hybrid cars can aid in lowering the total fuel consumption within the country, fostering a more sustainable and energy-efficient transport system.

The government of Pakistan has already taken steps to promote eco-friendly transportation by offering incentives as reduced taxes and import duties for hybrid vehicles. This push toward sustainability is gaining momentum as more local and international automobile manufacturers enter the hybrid market, offering a wider range of options to the country’s consumers.

While the rise of hybrid cars and technological advancements in the automobile industry hold great promise although challenges remain in its place. The upfront expense of hybrid vehicles tends to be greater than that of conventional cars, which could restrict their availability to the typical Pakistani buyer. Nevertheless, as production ramps up and economies of scale are realized, the cost of hybrid vehicles is anticipated to drop, resulting in greater affordability down the line.

Additionally, the lack of adequate charging infrastructure for electric vehicles remains a barrier to widespread adoption. In order to unlock the full capabilities of hybrid and electric vehicles, it will be vital to make substantial investments in charging infrastructure and renewable energy options. Public-private collaborations and governmental backing will be fundamental in influencing the future direction of the automotive industry.

As the world continues to innovate, it is clear that hybrid cars are not just a trend but a necessity in the evolving landscape of transportation. The Pakistani automobile sector is on the brink of a revolution, and with the right policies, investments, and innovations, the country can pave the way for a safer, cleaner, and more efficient future on the roads.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Manan Aslam

The writer is affiliated with the School of Management, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, China/Department of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Development, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan, Pakistan

Mubashar Farooq

The writer is affiliated with the University College of Management and Sciences (UCMS), Khanewal, Pakistan

auto sector EVs hybrid vehicles Pakistani automobile industry automobile sector

Comments

200 characters

Revolutionizing the Pakistani automobile industry

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories