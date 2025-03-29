AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Record run continues: gold price per tola hits Rs325,000 in Pakistan

Published 29 Mar, 2025 01:33pm

Gold continued its record run in local and international markets on Saturday. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached Rs325,000 after a single-day gain of Rs1,620.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs278,635 after it registered an increase of Rs1,389, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,084 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $10 during the day.

On Friday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,380 to settle at the then-record high level of Rs323,380.

Meanwhile, silver prices declined by Rs30 and settled at Rs3,580 per tola in Pakistan.

