PTI supports Mengal’s protest march

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Friday its support for the upcoming long march against the illegal detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, led by Akhtar Mengal, the leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram reaffirmed PTI’s support for the march and called for the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission to investigate unconstitutional actions.

“We fully endorse the call [by BNP-M] for a truth and reconciliation commission to hold accountable those responsible for such actions,” he added.

He said PTI stands in solidarity with people of Balochistan in their struggle for their human, economic, and political rights, denouncing forced disappearances, torture, and the killings of unarmed protesters.

He emphasised that “under the leadership of Imran Khan, PTI, the largest political party of the country is committed to upholding national unity and safeguarding constitutional rights.”

“PTI strongly opposes the violation of fundamental human rights throughout Pakistan, especially in wake of recent tragic incidents in Balochistan, such as the attack on the Jaffar Express,” he remarked.

He vowed that the PTI would continue advocating for an end to unconstitutional actions and for accountability through a truth and reconciliation commission.

