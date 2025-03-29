Weekly SPI inflation down 0.15pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended March 27, 2025 decreased by 0.15per cent. Major decrease has been observed in the prices of onions (4.68 per cent), bananas (4.27 per cent), eggs (3.87 per cent) garlic (2.23 per cent), potatoes (1.47 per cent), chicken (1.29 per cent), sugar (0.94 per cent) and pulse gram (0.67 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts a decrease of (1.26per cent), onions (68.64per cent), wheat flour (33.33per cent), chilies powder (20.00per cent), electricity charges for Q1 (18.92per cent),tea Lipton (16.98per cent), maash(13.35per cent), tomatoes (12.08 per cent), masoor (11.21 per cent), rice basmati broken (9.51 per cent), diesel (9.37 per cent), petrol (8.55 per cent) and LPG (1.82 per cent), while a major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09 per cent), moong (27.22 per cent), powdered milk (25.75 per cent), beef (21.37 per cent), sugar (18.12 per cent) pulse gram (17.71 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.36 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (15.66 per cent), lawn printed (12.97 per cent), cooked daal (12.77 per cent), shirting (11.57 per cent) and Georgette (11.20 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 10 (19.61 per cent) items increased, 10 (19.61 per cent) items decreased and 31 (60.78 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.21per cent, 0.20per cent, 0.16per cent, 0.16per cent and 0.13per cent respectively.

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include, onions (4.68 per cent), bananas (kela) local (4.27 per cent), eggs hen (farm) (3.87 per cent), garlic (lehsun) (2.23 per cent), potatoes (1.47 per cent), chicken farm broiler (live) (1.29 per cent), sugar refined (0.94 per cent), pulse gram (0.67 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.45 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.09 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025