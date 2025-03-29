AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
World Print 2025-03-29

Xi urges global CEOs to protect trade

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2025 02:58am

BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping urged a gathering of multinational CEOs on Friday to protect global industry and supply chains, as Beijing seeks to assuage foreign firms’ concerns over the Chinese economy’s health amid threats of more US tariffs.

Beijing is battling to dispel fears that a renewed trade war with US President Donald Trump will further pinch growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which has been struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Longstanding unease over China’s tightening regulations, abrupt crackdowns on foreign firms, and an uneven playing field favouring state-owned Chinese companies are also sapping business sentiment. “We need to work together to maintain the stability of global industry and supply chains, which is an important guarantee for the healthy development of the world economy,” Xi told the business leaders, who included the bosses of AstraZeneca, FedEx, Saudi Aramco, Standard Chartered and Toyota.

“I hope everyone can take a broad perspective, not be swayed by transient distractions in the industry, and not blindly follow actions that disrupt the security and stability of global industry and supply chains.”

Around 40 executives joined the meeting, the majority of whom represented the pharmaceuticals sector. The meeting ran for just over 90 minutes and seven companies were invited to speak, a source with direct knowledge of its planning said.

“This meeting is a big illustration of business diplomacy. Now there is not just dialogue between bodies, WTO entities and states, but diplomacy being led by companies that are not just representing themselves, but also their sectors,” said Frank Bournois, VP and dean of the China Europe International Business School in Shanghai, adding that its success would depend on future actions and not just words.

The executives sat in a horseshoe formation, with Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius and FedEx’s Raj Subramaniam sitting directly across from Xi.

HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery, SK Hynix boss Kwak Noh-jung, Saudi Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser, and chair of Hitachi Toshiaki Higashihara also sat in the first row.

“Foreign enterprises contribute one-third of China’s imports and exports, one-quarter of industrial added value and one-seventh of tax revenue, creating more than 30 million jobs,” Xi said.

