PM seeks Ulema’s help to deal with terrorism challenge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would continue to support the people of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their freedom from occupying forces.

He was addressing the ceremony of “Rab-e-Zuljalal ka Ehsaan - Pakistan” and National Youth and Ulema Convention organized by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here on Friday.

He expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir who were being oppressed by the occupying forces. He said Israel killed 50,000 Palestinians and had violated the cease-fire, and again began to kill people in Palestine.

Federal ministers, parliamentarians, ambassadors from Islamic countries, religious scholars and youth participated in the convention.

The event was organized in connection with Juma Tul Wida, especially 27th night of Ramazanul Mubarak.

Pakistan was created on Laylat al-Qadr, Juma Tul Wida during Ramazanul Mubarak 1366 Hijri, August 14, 1947.

The prime minister said he was speaking on a sacred day and in a month in which Allah Almighty revealed the Holy Quran through His Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This month, Allah Almighty gave the blessing of Pakistan, which became independent due to the great sacrifices of old and young who crossed the river of blood to migrate to their new homeland, he remarked.

The prime minister said it was the demand of the time that people should show unity and harmony to resolve issues faced by Pakistan.

It was the responsibility of people from all walks of life to come forward to resolve economic and social issues and help eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Ulema should take responsibility to promote unity and brotherhood in society, he said adding everyone should rise above sectarian differences and give preference to national issues over their personal wishes for the stability and betterment of Pakistan.

He said the security forces of Pakistan were giving sacrifices of their lives in the war against terrorism to secure the country’s future. The future generations would not forgive if unity was not displayed to overcome the threat of terrorism and Ulema would have to play an important role in this regard, he asserted.

Shehbaz Sharif said Ramazan ul Mubarak was a very important month as Pakistan was created in this month as the only ideological Islamic state.

He said the world powers were against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, but despite all odds, in 1998 Pakistan became an atomic power and due to the nuclear capability and the brave armed forces, no enemy could cast an evil eye towards the country.

He said Allah endowed Pakistan with numerous blessings and intelligent people like ulema, politicians, military and civil officers and youth.

Pakistan was also blessed with trillions of dollars worth of natural resources, he said adding the foreign elements who were giving financial support to terrorists also did not want Pakistan to gain benefit from its mineral resources.

Pakistan could pay off its debts by exploiting its mineral resources to secure its lost status in the world, he continued.

He urged the nation to follow the advice of Quaid-e-Azam and work hard to change its destiny.

He said Quaid-e-Azam wanted a Pakistan where Muslims and minorities enjoyed religious freedom and minorities were protected.

He said, “If we follow the teachings of Quran and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and our great leaders, we can achieve our due status in the world.”

He was of the view that without economic progress, political independence could not be achieved. He said it was responsibility of the state to enable the citizens to live their lives according to Islam, adding no law could be made contrary to the teachings of Islam.

He vowed to make all financial resources available to equip youth with modern technology and skills, and said PM Youth Programme was created to provide education and job opportunities to youth.

He advised the youth to follow discipline in their lives and come up to the expectations of the nation. He appealed to ulema to promote positive thinking and the habit of research so that the spread of fake news and malicious propaganda could be stopped.

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had acknowledged that Pakistan had achieved economic stability.

At the end of the ceremony, the prime minister met the ulema and families of martyrs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025