The growing challenge of terrorism: a solution

It is said that terrorist organizations in Pakistan are getting funds and training from external sources.

Wouldn’t it be prudent to convince them to end their activities by providing them more funds than they receive? They could be motivated to join mainstream politics and also given assurances that their arena of activities would get massive development funds.

This way they become rich, most of their demands are met, their deprivation is more or less addressed, they have a voice in Parliament and Assemblies, and they can lead a peaceful life instead of killing or being killed.

The huge amount allocated to neutralize them can be channelized towards welfare of the people.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

