IMF’s RSF: Pakistan to get $1.3bn in tranches

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director of Communications Julie Kozack said Pakistan will receive $1.3 billion under Resilience and Sustainable Facility (RSF) in tranches over 28 months.

Speaking at a press conference, Kozack said that for the RSF over the length of the arrangement, subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board, the staff-level agreement references an amount of $1.3 billion and that access will be over the life of the RSF, delivered in tranches.

She said that on September 25th of 2024, the Executive Board approved a 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for Pakistan, and it was for $7 billion.

She said that the first review mission took place recently, and a staff-level agreement on the First Review was reached on March 25th. In addition to reaching a staff-level agreement on the EFF arrangement for the first review, there was also a staff-level agreement reached on an RSF, a Resilience and Sustainability Facility, that was also reached on March 25, she added.

Under the EFF part – which is the first review under the programme, once approved by the IMF’s Executive Board that would enable Pakistan to have access of about $1 billion for that disbursement.

