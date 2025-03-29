Journalist charged with online disinformation granted bail

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday approved the post-arrest bail of journalist Waheed Murad in a case registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the journalist before the Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah after expiry of his two-day physical remand.

In a case registered against him under sections 9 (glorification of an offence), 10 (cyber terrorism), 20 (malicious code), and 26 of PECA.

During the hearing, the judge inquired from the FIA about the material obtained during the two-day physical remand.

The FIA officials informed the court that Murad had been shown various social media posts, which were also presented as evidence in the court’s record.

Defence counsel Imaan Mazari argued that the posts in question were not made by her client.

One of the posts was made by Akhtar Mengal Chief of Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M), which was his statement.

The court after hearing the arguments approved Murad’s bail application, granting bail against a bond of Rs50,000 and ordered his immediate release.

The court, later reduced the amount of surety bonds to Rs20,000, following the request of the defence counsel.

