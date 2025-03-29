Two BRT projects: Sharjeeel discusses accident prevention steps, construction progress

KARACHI: A high-level meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department, chaired by Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, discussed road accident prevention, construction progress of the Red Line and Yellow Line BRT projects, the establishment of Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centers, and other transport initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SMTA Kamal Dayo, CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Project Director Yellow Line BRT Zameer Abbasi, Secretary PTA Okash Memon, and other senior officials.

CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio briefed the meeting of significant progress in the Red Line BRT project, stating that the Civil Aviation Authority agreed construction at four out of five locations, while discussions are ongoing for the remaining site.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the design and construction of the biogas plant and BRT project depots, as well as the performance of consultants and contractors.

It was informed that Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers have been activated in Karachi. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that obtaining a fitness certificate is mandatory for all commercial vehicles. He directed that the establishment of Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers in other districts of Sindh should be expedited.

The meeting also reviewed actions taken against transporters charging excessive fares during Eid-ul-Fitr. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon issued strict directives to take firm action against those overcharging passengers.

