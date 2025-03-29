Alkhidmat appeals for zakat, fitrana

KARACHI: As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Alkhidmat Karachi has urged the public to contribute their Zakat, Fitrana, and donations to support its extensive charitable initiatives.

Chief Executive Officer Naveed Ali Baig emphasized that Alkhidmat Karachi has remained dedicated to serving humanity without discrimination for several decades. He assured donors that every penny contributed is treated as a sacred trust and utilized transparently to aid those in need.

During Ramadan, Alkhidmat has undertaken series of relief efforts, including organizing Eid shopping sprees for 2,400 orphan children and arranging special Iftar programs for them. Additionally, the organization continues its campaign to support Palestinians through the “Rebuild Gaza” initiative, aimed at reconstructing war-torn areas.

