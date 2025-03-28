AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FO sets up crisis management cell for Pakistanis living in Myanmar, Thailand

BR Web Desk Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 10:37pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a crisis management cell to facilitate and assist Pakistani nationals affected by a powerful earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

In its statement, the foreign office expressed full solidarity with the people of Myanmar and Thailand “in the wake of this unprecedented natural calamity,” and directed Pakistani embassies in Yangon and Bangkok to provide immediate support to nationals in case of emergencies.

Additionally, the Crisis Management Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad has been activated to monitor the situation and coordinate assistance efforts.

It advised Pakistani nationals in these two countries to contact on the following numbers in case of an emergency.

Embassy of Pakistan in Yangon:

Mr. Anwar Zeb (Charge d’Affaires): +959880922880

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib (Counsellor): +959448999967

Mr. Ali Sher (Consular Assistant): +959457099977

Embassy of Pakistan in Bangkok:

Mr. Fahad (First Secretary): +66 95 968 1506

Mr. Yaseen (Consular Assistant): +66 91 697 7702

Crisis Management Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad:

Phone: 051-9207887

Email: [email protected].

Myanmar earthquake

The move comes after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake killed dozens of people and left hundreds of others injured in Myanmar, toppling buildings and damaging infrastructure over a wide area.

The quake also hit Thailand and an official said that at least nine people had died in the capital Bangkok. Rescuers were searching through the rubble of a tower block that was under construction and collapsed in the quake.

Much of the destruction took place in Mandalay, which is Myanmar’s second largest city and lies only about 17 km (10 miles) from the quake epicentre.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at lunchtime, was of 7.7 magnitude and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

Mandalay, with a population of about 1.5 million, is Myanmar’s ancient royal capital and the centre of its Buddhist heartland. Buildings, bridges and roads were wrecked, residents and local media said.

State-run MRTV said at least 144 people had been killed in Myanmar and 732 injured.

earthquake Strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake Myanmar earthquake earthquake in Thailand

Comments

200 characters

FO sets up crisis management cell for Pakistanis living in Myanmar, Thailand

Govt requests Nepra to reduce power tariffs by Rs1.71/unit

Pakistan set to unlock $2.3bn under EFF & RSF, says IMF spokesperson

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Record run continues, gold price per tola gains Rs2,380 in Pakistan

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

Oil set to rise for third week on Venezuela, Iran pressure

PSL 10 tickets to go on sale from 3 April: PCB

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

IMF allows govt to cut power tariff

Read more stories