FO sets up crisis management cell for Pakistanis living in Myanmar, Thailand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a crisis management cell to facilitate and assist Pakistani nationals affected by a powerful earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

In its statement, the foreign office expressed full solidarity with the people of Myanmar and Thailand “in the wake of this unprecedented natural calamity,” and directed Pakistani embassies in Yangon and Bangkok to provide immediate support to nationals in case of emergencies.

Additionally, the Crisis Management Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad has been activated to monitor the situation and coordinate assistance efforts.

It advised Pakistani nationals in these two countries to contact on the following numbers in case of an emergency.

Embassy of Pakistan in Yangon:

Mr. Anwar Zeb (Charge d’Affaires): +959880922880

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib (Counsellor): +959448999967

Mr. Ali Sher (Consular Assistant): +959457099977

Embassy of Pakistan in Bangkok:

Mr. Fahad (First Secretary): +66 95 968 1506

Mr. Yaseen (Consular Assistant): +66 91 697 7702

Crisis Management Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad:

Phone: 051-9207887

Email: [email protected].

Myanmar earthquake

The move comes after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake killed dozens of people and left hundreds of others injured in Myanmar, toppling buildings and damaging infrastructure over a wide area.

The quake also hit Thailand and an official said that at least nine people had died in the capital Bangkok. Rescuers were searching through the rubble of a tower block that was under construction and collapsed in the quake.

Much of the destruction took place in Mandalay, which is Myanmar’s second largest city and lies only about 17 km (10 miles) from the quake epicentre.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at lunchtime, was of 7.7 magnitude and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

Mandalay, with a population of about 1.5 million, is Myanmar’s ancient royal capital and the centre of its Buddhist heartland. Buildings, bridges and roads were wrecked, residents and local media said.

State-run MRTV said at least 144 people had been killed in Myanmar and 732 injured.