PSL 10 tickets to go on sale from 3 April: PCB

The tickets for the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) will go on sale online from Thursday, 3 April, at 3pm PKT, the cricket board said on Friday.

The six-team event will be played from 11 April to 18 May across four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The online tickets will be available at this online portal.

According to the statement, physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centres (infographic attached) from 7 April onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS.

“The tickets will be available to fans at an affordable rate, with general tickets available to fans at PKR 650 at all four venues,” the cricket board said.

It added that the tickets for the opening match scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will be available from PKR 1,000 to PKR 8,500.

As a part of the PCB’s vision to enhance fan engagement and experiences, a ticket-raffle will be held during every match with exciting prizes up for grabs. More details will be shared in due course.