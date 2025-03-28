AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Sports

Karachi Kings appoint Ravi Bopara as head coach for PSL 10

BR Web Desk Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 05:15pm

The Karachi Kings have appointed former English all-rounder Ravi Bopara as the head coach for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

The franchise announced the development on X on Friday.

This development comes after Phil Simons, who joined the team ahead of the ninth season, stepped down due to his commitments with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The former West Indian player has been offered a two-year contract by the BCB.

In his absence, Bopara, the previous assistant coach, has been elevated to the position of head coach. He will be joined by Muhammad Masroor as the assistant coach.

The Karachi-based franchise has overhauled its team management following a round-stage exit in the last three seasons.

Earlier this week, the Kings appointed former Australian opener David Warner as their new team leader.

Warner has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous T20 openers. He has captained top T20 teams over the past decade, including franchises in the Big Bash League.

Karachi Kings secured Warner as their first pick in the Platinum category during the PSL-10 Players Draft, held on January 13, 2025, at the historic Hazoori Bagh in Lahore.

