Mar 25, 2025
Sports Print 2025-03-25

David Warner to lead Karachi Kings in PSL-10

Muhammad Saleem Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 07:08am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Former Australian opener David Warner has been appointed as the skipper of Karachi Kings for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL)-10.

Warner is regarded as one of the most dangerous T20 openers. Over the past decade, he has captained several major teams, including franchises in the Big Bash League (BBL). He also commented on the Karachi Kings post on social media handle stating, “Looking forward to seeing everyone.”

It may be noted that Karachi Kings secured Warner as their first pick in the Platinum category during the PSL-10 Players Draft, held on January 13, 2025, at the historic Hazoori Bagh in Lahore.

The Karachi Kings management extended their gratitude to last season’s captain, Shan Masood, for his leadership and contributions in guiding the team. Masood’s tenure in PSL-9 helped establish a strong balance between young and experienced players, earning praise for his tactical intelligence and professionalism.

Karachi Kings’ owner, Salman Iqbal, welcomed Warner, stating: “We warmly welcome David Warner to the Karachi Kings family as our captain. His leadership and match-winning performances align perfectly with our team’s vision.”

The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on Friday (April 11) with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Karachi Kings will play their opening match on Saturday (April 12) at National Bank Stadium against Multan Sultans. The HBL-PSL-X is all set to take place in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May.

Moreover, the HBL-PSL-X replacement draft was held on Monday through a virtual session.

Five cricketers, who are set to be unavailable for a few matches were partially replaced by their respective franchises. Peshawar Zalmi replaced Nahid Rana (Gold category), while Karachi Kings picked a replacement for Litton Das (Silver category).

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen drafted by Islamabad United in Supplementary category and New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories respectively will also be unavailable for a few matches to Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

