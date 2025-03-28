AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Flick praises focus of much-changed Barcelona

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 01:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BARCELONA: Undefeated since late December, Barcelona extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 games with an easy 3-0 win over visitors Osasuna on Thursday which moved them three points clear at the top of the LaLiga.

Manager Hansi Flick praised his team’s focus in what he called a flawless display with several changes to the starting side due to injuries to players returning from international duty in a match postponed on March 8 due to the death of Barca club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

Barcelona scored two early goals through Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo, and managed their lead efficiently before Robert Lewandowski closed out the win in the second half.

“We are going through a great moment and I proud of team, they way they are facing every game with the same commitment,” Flick told reporters.

“There are 10 games to go and we are three points clear on top so that’s good and we have to keep going with the same attitude.

“The situation was not easy, having to play today was not ideal and it cost us as Olmo got injured. It made the win have a bitter taste.”

Real Madrid players face UEFA inquiry after Atletico match

Olmo was forced out with a leg muscle injury early in the first half and Flick said he is expected to miss a few weeks, with Barcelona facing the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday against Atletico Madrid and a Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Barca are the only team in Europe’s top-five league who have yet to lose in 2025. They have 63 points from 28 games with champions Real Madrid in second on 60 and Atletico third on 56 with 10 games to play.

Comments

